Autistic Air-Crash Investigator, Unexpected Heroine, Makes Growing Political Technothriller Series Soar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

M.L. Buchman

Nightwatch

Osprey, latest in the series

OSPREY and NIGHTWATCH by M.L. Buchman

- Kirkus ReviewsUNITED STATES, September 27, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Russia teeters on the brink of collapse, spoiling for a battle to end all wars. All it needs? One thin excuse.That's the teaser for the latest action-packed political technothriller from prolific bestselling author M.L. Buchman, who has penned more than 70 novels and 100 short stories. His latest work, OSPREY , is the 13th book in which he features the riveting female protagonist Miranda Chase, an autistic heroine and genius air-crash investigator.Miranda understands military planes, but not people. And the conspiracies that threaten her team? She doesn't understand them at all. Yet, she's the woman fighting the battles no one else can win. She has been called“one of the most compelling, addicting, fascinating characters in any genre.”As for the plot, World War I began with the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand. World War II launched with the invasion of Poland. As for Russia's invasion of Ukraine...A close fly-by of an American CMV-22 Osprey tiltrotor goes desperately wrong over the North Sea. Will the tipping point for World War III break the moment a favored daughter of the Oligarchy goes down in flames?When the NSA's secret military base at Menwith Hill in the UK needs specialized expertise, they call in Miranda Chase. She and her elite team of air-crash investigators must avert a crisis like none before – a crisis that unravels her past, batters at her autism, and threatens to crush her team in the ultimate grinder of East vs. West.OSPREY follows the recent release of Buchman's NIGHTWATCH , another Miranda Chase political technothriller in which a Chinese freighter is attacked and a sabotaged passenger jet crashes in Quebec. And high overhead, an E-4B Nightwatch, America's fortress-in-the-sky, sees all. With nations shifting to high alert, Miranda lands once more in the midst of the fray.Buchman has been receiving heaps of praise for his Miranda Chase series.“He has catapulted his way to the top tier of my favorite authors,” says Fresh Fiction.Publishers Weekly offers the lofty comparison with Tom Clancy, saying Clancy's fans“open to a strong female lead will clamor for more.”“I knew the books would be good, but I didn't realize how good,” writes Kirkus Reviews.For an author who continues to take the political technothriller genre by storm, read M.L. Buchman's OSPREY and NIGHTWATCH, both available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets wherever books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORBestselling author M.L. Buchman started the first of over 70 novels and 100 short stories (along with an ever-growing pile of audiobooks narrated by the author) while flying from South Korea to ride across the Australian Outback. All part of an around-the-world bicycle trip (a midlife crisis on wheels) that ultimately launched his writing career. His true loves are military romantic suspense and political technothrillers, with contemporary romance, fantasy, and science fiction all vying for third place. M.L. has designed and built houses, flown and jumped out of airplanes, and consulted in IT to the Fortune 100. He is constantly amazed at what can be done with a degree in geophysics. Visit .

M.L. Buchman

M.L. Buchman, Author

+1 203-226-0199

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter