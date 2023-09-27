September Is Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month, Rehab Near Me, Is Bringing Light To The Darkness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) September is Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month, Rehab Near Me, is drawing attention to the intrinsic relationship between mental health & substance abuse.

- James ThomasLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- As the nation commemorates September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, Rehab Near Me , a foremost addiction treatment helpline, is drawing attention to the intrinsic relationship between mental health issues and substance abuse.Studies have consistently indicated a strong correlation between mental health disorders and substance use disorders. Individuals with mental health challenges , such as depression or anxiety, are often at a higher risk for developing addiction and vice versa. Rehab Near Me, through its unwavering commitment, is emphasizing the importance of understanding this connection to facilitate effective prevention and treatment strategies."During this pivotal month, our main goal is not only to raise awareness but to also underscore the importance of seeking help," said James, a representative of Rehab Near Me. "No one has to face these challenges alone. There are resources available, and we're here to connect individuals to the assistance they so deeply deserve."As a leading helpline, Rehab Near Me has been instrumental in bridging the gap between individuals in crisis and the professional help they require. Their comprehensive directory of mental health and substance abuse centers ensures that callers are matched with the best care tailored to their unique needs.This September, Rehab Near Me calls on the community to join in spreading awareness and to recognize the signs of mental health issues and substance abuse in their loved ones. By fostering an environment of understanding and compassion, together, we can pave the path towards healing and prevention.For those in need of immediate assistance or looking to learn more about available resources, please visit or call their helpline at 855-339-1112.About Rehab Near MeRehab Near Me is a premier addiction treatment helpline dedicated to connecting individuals with top-tier mental health and substance abuse centers. With an extensive database and a compassionate team, they have been a beacon of hope for countless individuals seeking a fresh start.

