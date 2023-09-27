Dynamicweb North America Accelerates Growth In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Fiscal Year 2023 growth is fueled by an increase in new partners and continued investment in product and staff across the organization.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Leading eCommerce and PIM solutions provider, DynamicWeb , is pleased to announce continued strong growth in its fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. Overall, North American revenue grew by 37% last year for both its professional services and software subscriptions. A significant contributing factor in the company's continued growth has been the addition of new implementation partners, with a 51% increase in partners representing DynamicWeb during FY '23.“Thanks to our employees' hard work and broadening partner ecosystem, DynamicWeb's presence is growing in the Microsoft Dynamics community and we're getting recognized as a“go-to” partner for eCommerce, Product Information Management (PIM) , customer and distributor portals,” said Jorgen Bach, DynamicWeb North America CEO.“We continue to invest in our business, from partners to sales and marketing and on to the product and project delivery, to help us sustain our growth and continue to provide the highest level of service and support to our growing partner and customer base.”“Our mission is to simplify eCommerce for our customers and partners and the way we do that is to offer a composable and cloud-based eCommerce Suite with CMS, eCommerce, PIM, and Marketing in one single platform that is easily integrated to Microsoft ERP systems like D365 F&O, Business Central, NAV and AX,” says Jorgen Bach and elaborates:“The DynamicWeb platform allows companies to launch a scalable online customer, dealer or distributor experience by unifying the critical components needed for ERP integrated ordering and checkout processes, Product Information Management (PIM), digital marketing, and web content personalization. Thousands of customers worldwide utilize its all-in-one, no-code/low-code eCommerce and self-service ordering platform.”About DynamicWebDynamicWeb is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Marketing tools. Our unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate, and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.DynamicWeb has more than 300 partners in offices around the globe supporting over 4,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, retail, horticulture, wine & spirits, and niche B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, our customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue, and grow their brands.

Brad Vorbeck

DynamicWeb

+1 310-405-0550

