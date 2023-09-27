President Putin Gets Denied Access to APEC Summit by US

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, a senior Russian diplomat, Marat Berdiyev, serving as Moscow's ambassador-at-large and chief representative to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), disclosed that the United States has communicated its decision not to extend an invitation to President Vladimir Putin for the APEC forum slated to take place in San Francisco later this year. Berdiyev indicated that this decision stems from the fact that some leaders are currently subject to sanctions imposed by the US government.



Expressing disappointment over this decision, Berdiyev characterized it as "deplorable" and emphasized that it underscores what Russia perceives as a lack of good faith in Washington's approach to diplomacy. According to the Russian envoy, the United States is pursuing a confrontational path on matters of multilateral economic cooperation, a stance that appears to politicize an event primarily intended to address economic issues.



The exclusion of President Putin from the APEC summit represents a notable development in international relations, reflecting the broader context of strained diplomatic ties between Russia and the United States. This decision raises questions about the potential ramifications for discussions and collaborations on economic matters within the APEC framework. As the summit approaches, it remains to be seen how this decision may influence the dynamics and discourse among the participating nations, particularly in light of the ongoing geopolitical complexities in the Asia-Pacific region.



Nonetheless, Berdiyev conveyed that Moscow will persist in pressing the United States to fulfill its responsibilities as the host of the APEC gathering, which is scheduled to convene from November 12th to the 18th. Despite this diplomatic setback, Russia intends to engage constructively in the forum's proceedings, emphasizing the importance of open and fruitful dialogue among member nations.



