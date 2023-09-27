(MENAFN) Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu disclosed substantial casualties incurred by the Ukrainian military during their much-publicized counteroffensive, a campaign now spanning nearly four months. According to Shoigu, Kiev has witnessed a grim toll, with over 17,000 servicemen lost in the month of September alone. This revelation underscores the intensity and cost of the ongoing conflict.



In addition to the significant loss of personnel, Ukraine has also suffered the forfeiture of more than 2,700 pieces of military equipment within the same period, as reported by Minister Shoigu.



Among the hardware documented as destroyed by Russian forces are seven United States-manufactured Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two German-made Leopard tanks, and one British-made Challenger tank. Furthermore, the list extends to include 77 United States-produced M777 artillery pieces and 51 self-propelled howitzers sourced from Germany, France, Poland, and the United States. The magnitude of these losses paints a stark picture of the challenges faced by the Ukrainian armed forces in their efforts to counteract Russian advances.

While Kiev refrains from divulging specific statistics pertaining to its military losses, Ukrainian officials have openly acknowledged the complexities and setbacks experienced during the counteroffensive. It is an endeavor that, as revealed, has come at a significant and sobering cost to the Ukrainian army. This acknowledgment underscores the gravity of the situation and the immense toll it exacts on both personnel and resources.



Moreover, Ukraine's Western supporters have grown increasingly apprehensive about the viability and outcomes of the ongoing operation. The mounting challenges faced by Ukrainian forces have prompted a reevaluation of the prospects for success. As the conflict persists, the evolving dynamics and strategic considerations continue to shape the narrative surrounding this protracted and arduous campaign.



