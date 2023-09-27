Dow records lowest session in last 6 months as US shares dropped more than 1 percent

(MENAFN) The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its lowest day to day trading session in the last 6 months as US share exchanges ended Tuesday with massive drops.



The blue-chip index decreased 388 points, or 1.14 percent, to close the day standing at 33,618.



The S&P 500 fell 63 points, or 1.47 percent, to end standing at 4,273. The Nasdaq, in the meantime, declined 207 points, or 1.57 percent, to reach 13,063.



The VIX volatility index, also recognized as the fear index, grew 12.1 percent to reach 18.94. The 10-year US Treasury yield surged 0.1 percent to 4.550 percent.



The dollar index saw a rise of 0.17 percent to reach 106.18, whereas the euro dove 0.18 percent to reach USD1.0571 in comparison with the dollar.



International benchmark crude Brent exchanged at a rate of USD90.81 a barrel as of 10.15 AM regional time (0715 GMT), a 2.66 percent fall from the ending rate of USD93.29 per barrel in the last exchange session on Monday.



The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) exchanged at the same time for a rate of USD88.62 a barrel, marking a loss of 1.18 percent from Monday's end of USD89.68 a barrel.

MENAFN27092023000045015839ID1107152118