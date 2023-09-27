Biden Administration Applies Procedures to Ensure Leader`s Security Among Re-election Arrangement

(MENAFN) In response to concerns about President Joe Biden's physical well-being, his staff has reportedly launched a proactive strategy aimed at preventing any potential incidents of stumbling or falling during his anticipated 2024 re-election campaign, as outlined in a report by Axios on Tuesday. The initiative comes in the wake of a widely shared and satirized incident in June, where the 80-year-old President tripped over a sandbag during a high-profile Air Force Academy ceremony.



To mitigate future risks, President Biden has taken steps to adjust his routine. He has notably increased his use of tennis shoes and adopted a preference for utilizing "short stairs" when ascending the steps of Air Force One, thereby minimizing the possibility of any public mishaps. These precautionary measures reflect the administration's commitment to safeguarding the President's physical safety and ensuring smooth public appearances as he prepares for potential re-election.



White House spokesman Andrew Bates emphasized that the "don't-trip program" had been openly and transparently communicated through health summaries provided by Biden's personal physician during the initial two years of his presidency. Bates also criticized Axios for what he perceived as a disproportionate focus on the President's physical condition, asserting that such attention overshadowed Biden's significant accomplishments benefiting hardworking Americans.



The Biden administration's proactive approach to the President's safety underscores a dedication to maintaining a strong public image and avoiding any potential distractions that could arise from physical mishaps. By taking these measures, the administration aims to project confidence and competence as Biden prepares for the possibility of seeking re-election. While the President's health and safety remain paramount, the White House continues to emphasize Biden's substantive achievements in service to the American people.



