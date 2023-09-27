India prepares for historic moon landing

(MENAFN) In a statement on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed skepticism regarding the impact of the recently supplied American M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Peskov contended that these newly acquired armored vehicles were unlikely to alter the dynamics on the front lines. He further suggested that the fate of these tanks would mirror that of other Western military equipment previously provided to Ukraine, implying a potentially limited efficacy in their deployment.



Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky officially confirmed the initial receipt of Abrams tanks on Monday, a development corroborated by the nation's Defense Ministry. The United States had previously committed in January to transferring a total of 31 such advanced tanks to Kiev, signaling a substantial augmentation of Ukraine's military capabilities.



While acknowledging the formidable nature of the Abrams tanks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also referenced remarks attributed to President Vladimir Putin. According to Peskov, Putin had noted that tanks of Western manufacture had demonstrated a tendency to be vulnerable to combat conditions, often succumbing to fires. With a candid tone, Peskov asserted, "These will burn too," alluding to a perceived susceptibility that extends beyond the particular model of tank.



The Kremlin's comments underscore the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the supply of advanced military equipment to Ukraine. The introduction of the M1 Abrams tanks represents a significant development in Ukraine's military arsenal, potentially influencing the strategic calculus in the region. However, Peskov's assessment introduces a note of caution, suggesting that the effectiveness of these tanks may face challenges in the complex and volatile context of the Ukrainian conflict. As the situation evolves, the role and impact of these advanced armored vehicles will continue to be closely scrutinized by regional stakeholders and international observers alike.



