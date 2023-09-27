Progress Announces Winners Of The 2023 Openedge North America Partner Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announced during the OpenEdge World Tour event in Las Vegas, the awards recognize partners for their innovation, modern business applications and positive impact on their customers' success BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced the 2023 OpenEdge North America Partner Awards winners. This recognition goes to partners who have leveraged Progress® OpenEdge® -the flagship application development platform used by over 100,000 enterprises across the globe to simplify the delivery of mission-critical business applications-in a significant way. Winners were announced this week during the OpenEdge World Tour event for OpenEdge customers and partners in Las Vegas. “Our partners are an integral and strategic part of customer success,” said John Ainsworth, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress.“Each recipient of this year's awards has developed applications that help solve complex business challenges and exemplify the power of Progress technology to deliver game-changing outcomes.” The OpenEdge North America Partner Awards honor those partners that rise above and beyond, in a variety of categories, to not only meet but exceed the needs of the end user community. The 2023 OpenEdge North America Partner Awards winners are:

. Software Vendor of the Year : DMSi The Software Vendor of the Year Award winner demonstrates OpenEdge innovation and competitive differentiation and has had a positive impact on their customers' success. A long-time Progress partner, DMSi has continued to grow and innovate their solutions and has been instrumental in driving new adoption of OpenEdge functionality for improving UI/UX, integration technologies and performance and scalability. . Cloud Services Provider of the Year: ISCorp This award recognizes the partner that best helps their customers leverage the scalability and application resiliency of the cloud. ISCorp offers turnkey, custom design, managed private secure cloud services and has helped Progress-based ISVs transition to cloud and enable end user adoption. . Industry Achievement Award: FDM4 The Industry Achievement Award recognizes the partner that provides unique and innovative OpenEdge solutions to a specific industry. It demonstrates strong growth in customer acquisition as well as an exceptional customer experience powered by OpenEdge. Powered by OpenEdge, FDM4's ERP and warehouse application helps apparel and sporting goods organizations incorporate new sales channels, easily flex to changing markets and ensure stock levels for increasing demands. . Innovation & Advancement Award : The Picas Group The Innovation & Advancement Award winner works collaboratively with Progress teams to imagine the future of the OpenEdge platform. This partner demonstrates a commitment to business transformation with Progress through modernization and expansion projects that create future functionality for the ecosystem. The Picas Group provides greenhouse management and production software for the horticulture industries and has adopted OpenEdge technology to integrate their solution with FedEx and Power BI to better satisfy customer requests. . SaaS Growth Award : Carrier Logistics The winner of this award displays an outstanding commitment to their OpenEdge partnership through their product innovation, resulting in financial growth, SaaS sales success and market expansion. Progress partner Carrier Logistics, a transportation and freight management solutions company, leverages OpenEdge as their core development platform to help better serve their customers. Carrier was able to offer a more economical solution with the introduction of a SaaS version of its product – also built on OpenEdge. . Rising Star Award: My Office Apps The Rising Star Award recognizes the partner that is seeing success through its recent use of OpenEdge technology. They offer a high-quality business application that showcases the future of innovation in their industry. Meals on Wheels San Francisco chose My Office Apps' fully integrated, cloud-based and OpenEdge-powered ERP system, Kechie, to transform its warehouse and inventory management -- enabling it to reach its goal of delivering up to 30,000 meals a day and more than two million meals a year.





OpenEdge is the leading platform for developing enterprise applications needing high-performance, high-availability and flexible deployment options for extensibility, scalability, security and reliability. Developers around the world use the OpenEdge application development platform to build innovative business applications that are the backbone of healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and other industries. For more information, visit .

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals-with confidence. Learn more at , and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

