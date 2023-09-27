Home Fitness Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Home Fitness Equipment Market is expected to reach $24.28 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%, per TBRC's report.

The home fitness equipment global market is driven by preventive healthcare and customized workouts, with Asia-Pacific leading. Key players include Cybex, Nautilus, Precor, and others.

Home Fitness Equipment Market Segments

. By Product: Treadmills, Elliptical Machines, Rowing Machines, Strength Training Equipment, Other Products

. By Applications: Home, Small Gyms, Offices, Other Applications

. By Distribution Channel: Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores, Direct Selling

. By Geography: The global home fitness equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Home fitness equipment refers to any equipment or tool used during physical activity at home to improve the experience or results of a workout regimen by adding fixed or adjustable quantities of resistance or to otherwise improve the strength or conditioning effects of that exercise.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Home Fitness Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Home Fitness Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. 7Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

