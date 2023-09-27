Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: The 2023 Renaissance Women's Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rise, Thrive, and Unleash Your Inner Renaissance Woman in Business. Powered By AGLOW Airbrush Tanning

- Sydney DozierCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Renaissance Women's Conference, founded and created by Women Empowerment Leader, Sydney Dozier, is set to inspire and uplift women entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. The day-long conference is a platform for women to connect, learn, and support one another and takes place on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023 from 9 AM to 5:30 PM at The Carriage House at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. The conference is made possible by AGLOW Airbrush Tanning, who shares a similar mission: to empower all women.The Renaissance Women's Conference was born out of passion to uplift and empower women entrepreneurs. Sydney Dozier, also the creator of the Renaissance Women's Summit out of Nashville, Renaissance Marketing Group a leading social media marketing agency, and the Mona Lisa Foundation, a nonprofit that supports women entrepreneurs, aims to redefine success and pave the way for a new era of empowered women in business."I founded the Renaissance Women's Conference with a profound belief in the boundless potential of women entrepreneurs," says Sydney Dozier. "Our mission is to cultivate an environment where women can thrive, connect, and empower one another. Together, we will pave the way for a new era of empowered women in business,” says Sydney.Recognizing the need for a platform that fosters collaboration and mentorship for aspiring women in the business world, The Renaissance Women's Conference aims to create an inclusive environment that transcends barriers. It provides a space where women can thrive, connect, and gain the tools they need to succeed in their entrepreneurial journeys. It is designed to empower women entrepreneurs through inspirational speakers, skill development workshops, and networking opportunities.The Conference has also partnered with the Period Project , a non-profit organization that facilitates better access to menstrual hygiene products to individuals in need; advocate for equal and tax-free access to these essential products; and raise awareness of period poverty by leveraging voices around the country. Attendees of the conference are asked to bring a donated package of tampons or pads in exchange for their conference swag bag.This event will also shine a light on the Renaissance Women's Summit's upcoming third annual gathering, set to take place on February 24th, 2024, in Nashville, TN in partnership with The Wond'ry, Vanderbilt University's Center for Innovation. This flagship summit promises visionary minds, skill-building workshops, and networking opportunities for women seeking to further their career ambition.Kara Holden, AGLOW's founder, shares her excitement to be supporting such an iconic event for women.“I am so excited and honored for AGLOW to be the Title Sponsor of the Renaissance Women's Conference in Charleston! I feel deeply connected to their mission of inspiring and empowering women entrepreneurs as it perfectly aligns with ours.”AGLOW offers a highly customizable blend of all-natural sunless tanning solutions. Their expertise combined with the finest sunless tanning solutions in the industry blends unwanted tan lines, blemishes, cellulite, and spider veins, and is dermatologist recommended and FDA approved. Learn more about them atFor more information about The Renaissance Women's Conference and to reserve your spot, visit . Tickets for the third annual Renaissance Women's Summit on February 24th, 2024, in Nashville, TN, are also on sale now at

