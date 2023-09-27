New Jersey Coworking Space Provider Worksocial Embodies A Radical Customer-First Approach For Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WorkSocial disrupts the status quo by providing“future-focused” coworking spaces

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Coworking space company WorkSocial is smashing antiquated notions, offering more than just a desk and a Wi-Fi connection in the saturated New York metro landscape. Led by CEO Natasha Mohan, this woman- and minority-owned business is not simply peddling spaces. The company is a creator of unparalleled value, embodying a radical, customer-first approach.“You'll see it when you believe it,” declared Mohan, echoing the words of writer and motivational speaker Wayne Dyer.“Forget being a 'client' or 'partner.' Here, you're a 'maven' or a 'connector,' part of our radical rethinking of what business interaction should be.”Mohan provided an example of her customer-first approach: A global life sciences firm contacted her for space. Rather than seeing an opportunity for a“solo win,” Mohan called a partner coworking company. Together, they sourced the furniture, arranged the space and scheduled tours. Why? Because there's magic in generosity. Mohan said.“When you become growth-minded, you take everyone on the journey,” she said.“This is the raison d'être of WorkSocial: to connect, create and grow – not in isolation but in unison.”WorkSocial operates on a philosophy of abundant opportunity, leveraging resources and networks to benefit all. Through this approach, WorkSocial has become an industry heretic and disrupted the status quo.Mohan generously shares tech resources and leverages a bicoastal network to redefine what“best for the client” truly means. WorkSocial has strategic partnerships with what Mohan called“future-focused” coworking spaces.The foundation of the real estate business is scarcity, Mohan said. Some people have space and some need space. Working with her strategic partners allows WorkSocial to provide the best options for clients.Now in its seventh year of operation, WorkSocial is the only minority-owned and woman-run coworking space in New Jersey. Clients include major brands and Fortune 500 companies.Contact Mohan directly to elevate conference rooms and private offices onto the WorkSocial platform. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit without a moment's delay.About WorkSocialWe are a shared office and coworking space in Jersey City, Manhattan and Los Angeles that offers shared office space and virtual offices. Our mission is to provide a workspace that supports small business endeavors, community outreach, mentoring and entrepreneurial needs while promoting a well and happy lifestyle that matches individual working needs.###

