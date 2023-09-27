Functional Printing Market Anticipated To Reach Close To US$ 79 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 25.15%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global functional printing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.15% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$78.838 billion by 2028.The prime factors propelling the functional printing market growth are the growing demand for various low-cost electronic items, reduction in manufacturing cost and process downtime, Government investments in printing projects, ease in the development of customized products, and the rising demand for inkjet printing.Functional printing is a type of printing that involves the use of specialized inks and printing techniques to create objects with specific functions. This technology has a wide range of applications, from the creation of biosensors to the printing of functional tissues. Functional printing can be used to create objects with specific electrical, mechanical, or biological properties, depending on the application. The printing process can be adapted to different materials, including paper, carton board, metal, and flexible packaging , and is compatible with a wide range of inks. Some examples of functional printing techniques include inkjet printing, 3D printing , and spray coating. These techniques are used to create a variety of objects, including biosensors, electronic devices, and interactive displays. Functional printing is a rapidly growing field, with new applications and techniques being developed all the time.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in January 2023, RAIN presented another RFID gadget, the KC modern R-5000. This highlights an ergonomic plan and is agreeable to deal with and work, with incredible UHF RFID execution.Access sample report or view details:Based on technology, the functional printing market is segmented into Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, and Flexography. The inkjet segment is experiencing substantial growth in the functional printing market. Inkjet printing can be used to print a wide range of functional materials on a variety of substrates. This makes it a very versatile technology that can be used in a wide range of applications. Inkjet printing can be scaled up or down to meet the needs of different applications. This makes it a good choice for both small-scale and large-scale production.Based on material, the functional printing market is divided into substrates and ink. The ink segment is experiencing substantial growth in the functional printing market due to the development of new and innovative functional inks. New functional inks are being developed with improved properties, such as conductivity, flexibility, and durability. These new inks are opening up new applications for functional printing, such as in printed electronics and printed sensors.Based on application, the functional printing market is divided as RFID, Displays, batteries, sensors, and others. The display segment is experiencing substantial growth in the functional printing market due to the increasing demand for flexible and wearable displays. Flexible and wearable displays are becoming increasingly popular in a variety of applications, such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and fitness trackers. Functional printing is a key technology for manufacturing flexible and wearable displays.Geography, Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the global functional printing market due to several key factors. The electronics industry in the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly, driven by factors such as population growth, rising disposable incomes, and increasing urbanization. This is leading to increased demand for functional printing products, which are used in a variety of electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the functional printing market that have been covered include Avery Dennison Corporation, BASF SE, Eastman-Kodak, Mark Andy, Glenroy, Inc., Flexo Graphics Inc., Century Label, Kendall Packaging Corporation, and Choice Label Inc. among others.The market analytics report segments the functional printing market on the following basis:.BY TECHNOLOGYoInkjetoScreenoGravureoFlexography.BY MATERIALoSubstratesoInks.BY APPLICATIONoRFIDoDisplaysoBatteriesoSensorsoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.Japan.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Avery Dennison Corporation.BASF SE.Eastman-Kodak.Mark Andy.Glenroy, Inc..Flexo Graphics Inc.Century Label.Kendall Packaging Corporation.Choice Label Inc.Explore More Reports:.Printed Electronic Market:.Inkjet Coders Market:.Sleeve Label Market:

