(MENAFN) The controversy surrounding the Canadian parliament's commemoration of Ukrainian former Nazi soldier Yaroslav Hunka has taken a new turn with the emergence of a photograph suggesting a potential meeting between Hunka and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The image, shared on Friday on Hunka's 98-year-old granddaughter Theresa's Facebook page, captured the World War II Waffen-SS veteran seated in a wheelchair within a room adorned with Canadian and Ukrainian flags.



In the accompanying caption, Theresa indicated, "Dedo [grandfather] is waiting in the reception hall for Trudeau and [Vladimir] Zelensky," implying that Hunka was anticipating the arrival of both the Canadian premier and the Ukrainian president. This revelation has added a fresh layer of complexity to an already contentious situation, intensifying scrutiny on the commemoration of Hunka, given his controversial wartime affiliations.



The photograph's emergence has fueled widespread discussion, prompting questions about the nature of Hunka's presence in the parliamentary celebration and any potential interactions he may have had with prominent political figures. The juxtaposition of the decorated corridor, adorned with the flags of Canada and Ukraine, alongside Hunka's wheelchair-bound presence, paints a vivid scene that has ignited public discourse and raised concerns among various stakeholders.



This development underscores the need for a comprehensive understanding of historical context and sensitivities surrounding individuals with affiliations to controversial wartime groups. The controversy surrounding Hunka's commemoration brings to the forefront the nuanced challenges faced by nations in navigating complex legacies tied to World War II and its aftermath. As the discourse continues, it is likely to prompt further reflection on the delicate balance between acknowledging historical complexities and preserving diplomatic relations in the present day.



MENAFN27092023000045015687ID1107152065