Apple’s Eddy Cue testifies in court reason behind Google being main search engine for iPhone

(MENAFN) During a federal court in Washington, D.C. Eddy Cue an Apple’s senior vice president of services, said in his testimony on Tuesday that the firm decided to make Google the main search engine on iPhones due to it being the most reliable for consumers and according to him “there wasn’t a valid alternative.”



Cue, Apple's chief negotiator in the multibillion-dollar deal with Google, testified in federal court in Washington, D.C., on the long-standing pact between the two businesses. Cue's opening remarks shed light on areas of the transaction that are rarely revealed in public, even if more specifics of the arrangement are likely to be discussed further in testimony that is held in closed session.



“When we’re picking search engines, we pick the best one and we let the customer easily change them,” Cue declared. He later continued that with regard to substitutes Apple provides, they have some that “customers have never heard of,” It may cause them to worry about making the wrong decision.



Although the precise terms of the arrangement have not been made public, Bernstein has projected that Google may pay Apple as much as USD19 billion this year.

MENAFN27092023000045015839ID1107152064