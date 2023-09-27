Joramco Wins the Middle East & Africa MRO of the Year

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has recently been named the Middle East & Africa MRO of the Year by the Airline Economics magazine. This accolade recognizes the company’s exceptional achievements and contributions to the aviation industry.

With decades of experience servicing clients from across the globe, Joramco has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering high-quality MRO services. Its state-of-the-art facilities equipped with the latest technology and skilled workforce have enabled it to provide comprehensive maintenance solutions for airlines worldwide.

Commenting on the occasion, Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, said, “We are extremely excited to receive the title of Middle East & Africa MRO of the Year. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to not just meeting - but surpassing - industry standards supported by our leadership from DAE Engineering as well as the services provided by every member of our team, our valued customers and our esteemed industry partners. This recognition from the readers of Airline Economics magazine further solidifies Joramco's position as an industry leader in MRO services.

The winners of the MRO category at the Middle East & Africa Awards were announced during the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Dubai conference, which took place at the Ritz Carlton Dubai Beach in Dubai on September 25, 2023. The event was a momentous gathering of industry leaders, all assembled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of top companies, individuals, and transactions in the Middle East & Africa aviation finance and leasing sector, who have truly excelled over the past year.



