WestJet Cargo Launches Inaugural Flights to Havana, Cuba

(MENAFN- Lemon Queen) WestJet Cargo is excited to announce its new cargo route to Havana, Cuba, commencing on September 23, 2023. This expansion marks WestJet Cargo's first venture into the Cuban capital.

Operating one weekly flight on the YYZ – HAV route, WestJet Cargo offers 20-tonne cargo capacity per flight per week, addressing the growing demand for cargo transport in Canada.

WestJet Cargo is fully equipped to handle various cargo types, including General Cargo, Perishables, and select Dangerous Goods, ensuring secure and efficient cargo transportation to Havana.

This milestone underscores WestJet Cargo's dedication to expanding its network and delivering top-tier cargo services to Havana, Cuba.





