(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, journalist Seymour Hersh has cited an anonymous United States intelligence source asserting that President Joe Biden personally ordered the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The purported objective behind this covert operation was to prevent Germany from reneging on its commitments to reduce reliance on Russian energy sources. Hersh's claims, detailed in a blog post on Tuesday, suggest that the White House may not have prioritized the impact of this action on the German economy.



The Nord Stream gas pipelines, comprising both Nord Stream 1 and 2, served as crucial conduits connecting Russia and Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. However, a year ago, these strategic energy channels were subjected to a series of meticulously orchestrated underwater explosions, leading to their destruction. The incident sparked a flurry of speculation and debate regarding the responsible party, with conflicting narratives emerging. Mainstream Western media predominantly pointed fingers at a Ukrainian commando unit, while Hersh's account diverges significantly, implicating the CIA in a covert operation executed on direct orders from President Biden.



Hersh's assertion places a spotlight on the intricate geopolitical dynamics surrounding Nord Stream, an energy infrastructure of immense strategic importance for both Russia and Germany. The alleged involvement of the CIA, acting under Biden's direction, raises questions about the motivations and considerations driving such a significant decision. Additionally, Hersh's revelation prompts a reevaluation of the interplay between international relations, energy security, and covert operations, particularly within the context of the United States-Germany-Russia triangle.



As discussions surrounding Nord Stream continue to evolve, Hersh's account introduces a contentious dimension to the narrative, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The implications of this alleged operation are wide-reaching, potentially influencing diplomatic relations, energy policies, and intelligence activities in the region. The revelation also underscores the complexity of international alliances and interests, as nations grapple with the multifaceted challenges presented by their interconnected global landscape.



