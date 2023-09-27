Nestlé and Monsha'at Sign MoU to Upskill F&B Entrepreneurs in Saudi

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Riyadh, KSA, 27 September 2023 – Nestlé announced today a strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia’s SME General Authority, Monsha'at, to bolster the expertise and operations of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the flourishing food and beverage industry in Saudi Arabia.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will see Nestlé Professional, a Nestlé business that focuses on out of home offerings and services, enhancing the skills of entrepreneurs nominated by Monsha'at. This will be done through training, consultations, and mentorship to support creativity within Saudi restaurants, cafés, chefs, and baristas.

Commenting on the partnership, Robert Helou, General Manager, Nestlé KSA, Bahrain, and Oman, said: “At Nestlé, we recognize the vital role SMEs play in our industry, Vision 2030, and Saudi Arabia's economy. Our collaboration with Monsha'at is a commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's future, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth.”

Joe Aouad, Nestlé Professional Business Executive Officer – Middle East and North Africa, added: “Nestlé Professional is dedicated to elevating the food service sector with cutting-edge coffee and culinary solutions. Through this partnership, we aim to empower SMEs and emerging businesses with our knowledge, expertise, and facilities to unlock opportunities and realize their full potential.”

Monsha'at will leverage Nestlé Professional's Customer Engagement Center, including its kitchen, for training and mentorship as well as extend assistance to entrepreneurs and SMEs in the restaurant and café sector.

As part of the agreement, Nestlé Professional will transfer coffee and culinary expertise and knowledge to entrepreneurial pioneers through guidance provided by certified chefs and baristas. This will include developing beverage menus and recipes.





