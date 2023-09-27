BITCOIN AND ETHEREUM WILL HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS AGAIN

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Non-professional crypto traders are confident Bitcoin and Ethereum will return to their all-time highs of just over $65,000 and $4,811 respectively, new international research* from GNY.io Limited, the leading blockchain-based machine learning business, shows.



The study with retail traders trading at least $5,000 a month on cryptocurrencies found 93% say both cryptocurrencies will go back to their previous record levels.



GNY has developed the free AI-powered Range Report, a cutting-edge machine learning tool designed specifically to forecast the volatility of the 12 top cryptocurrencies by leveraging multiple data points and advanced algorithms. GNY has further enhanced the tool to use large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Meta’s LLaMa 2. making it even easier for users to identify notable changes in trends and signals in the crypto market.



Just 5% of traders say Bitcoin will never reach the landmark again while 2% don’t know and 3% believe Ethereum will never achieve its all-time again and 4% don’t know. The market will have to wait some time, however. Around 46% say Bitcoin will achieve the record level within three years while 37% say the same about Ethereum.



The long-term confidence builds on optimism about this year, the research found. Bitcoin performed strongly this year and 78% of the traders believe it will continue to climb with 19% predicting it will pass $45,000. Around 4% believe it could double to $60,000. More than three out of four (76%) believe Ethereum will sustain its bull run. More than half (55%) believe it will end the year above $2,000 with 11% predicting it will climb to more than $2,500 by the end of 2023.





GNY’s innovative platform aims to empower traders with accurate intelligence on potential price fluctuations, helping them make informed investment decisions as well as providing guidance on how to use and read charts, and market wide information. It simplifies the complex world of crypto into digestible information.



Cosmas Wong, CEO GNY said: “Our research shows that confidence levels amongst crypto traders is rising – and in particular for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Despite a very difficult year for crypto in 2022, the markets have bounced back this year, and in particular confidence around the two main digital assets is high.



“However, crypto markets will remain volatile so the importance of access to quality data and reliable AI price predictive tools has never been greater.”



“The GNY Range Report is not a traditional news or chart aggregation platform. It leverages the power of machine learning to identify patterns in top crypto assets’ historical trading in order to forecast price volatility, delivering them in an approachable way.”



GNY.io is using Large Language Models, another exploding sector of AI, to help make the insights in the GNY Range Report even more accessible. “Even looking at the GNY Range Report, which is extremely streamlined, can be too much for people who are interested in crypto but short on bandwidth”, says Wong. “Our AI Readouts will summarize the chart trends and eventually users will be able to interact with the models to customize the information they want, set alerts and customise notifications.”



How to use the report



The GNY Range Report is a cutting-edge machine learning tool designed specifically to forecast the volatility of the 12 top cryptocurrencies. By leveraging multiple data points and advanced algorithms, the innovative platform empowers traders with accurate intel into potential price fluctuations, helping them make more informed trading decisions.



Unlike traditional market analysis tools, the GNY Range Report serves as a centralised hub, gathering and consolidating all relevant information in one place. The GNY Range Report ensures traders have access to the most pertinent data without feeling overwhelmed.



With its user-friendly interface and intuitive design, the GNY Range Report caters to both professional traders and passionate enthusiasts. It is a prosumer product that combines the robustness required for in-depth analysis with the accessibility needed for traders at any level of expertise.





MENAFN27092023005559012273ID1107152026