W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island presents Star Chef Mehmet Gürs For An Immersive Dining Experience This October

(MENAFN- Katch ) Abu Dhabi, UAE (September 2023): Get ready for an evening of remarkable culinary excellence as Chef Mehmet Gürs prepares a gastronomic celebration this October. This exclusive hosting is a part of the Abu Dhabi Culinary Season - Exceptional Chef Series that strives to bring unique dining experiences in the Capital.



Mehmet Gürs has been at the forefront of evolving Turkish cuisine, notably as the Chef owner of Istanbul's celebrated restaurant, Mikla, which earned the prestigious Michelin star under his leadership. Gürs' culinary odyssey showcases his commitment to preserving the soul of traditional Anatolian dishes while fearlessly infusing them with modern and innovative cooking techniques.



Guests can expect a sensational five-course meal meticulously designed to delight your senses. Indulge in delicate oysters paired with zesty pickle granita, savour lakerda, a pickled bonito complete with horseradish yogurt, and enjoy the irresistible lavash crisp adorned with a delectable cheese topping.



As the evening unfolds, the main dinner course will keep feeding your intrigue. From "Balık Ekmek," an anchovy crisp with lemon mayo, to "Mantı," a chard-stuffed ravioli with yogurt and tomato paste, each dish will showcase culinary mastery. The dining experience will conclude with "Pistachio," featuring pistachio pipes and pistachio ice cream, a harmonious fusion of nutty crunch and creamy coolness, leaving an indelible mark on the guests' palates.



Diners can enjoy this delectable five-course menu accompanied by a selection of refreshing soft beverages for AED 349 per person or upgrade their experience to pair their meal with tantalising glasses of grape for AED 499 per person.



W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island invites you to savour the flavours, embrace the ambience, and create lasting memories with friends and loved ones. Reserve your table on October 6th at Garage, W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island for an experience that you won’t get anywhere else.







