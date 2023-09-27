New York State Court Rules Against Donald Trump in Fraud Case

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, a New York State civil court has delivered a verdict against former United States President Donald Trump and his family business, holding them accountable for unlawfully inflating Trump's net worth. Justice Arthur Engoron unveiled this decision on Tuesday, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal proceedings.



The lawsuit was initiated by State Attorney General Letitia James in September of the preceding year, asserting that Trump had provided false information regarding his net worth over the course of a decade. The presiding judge determined that the former reality TV star had exaggerated the value of his assets, with the overestimation ranging betweenUSD$2.23 andUSD$3.6 billion. This overstatement was allegedly carried out with the intention of obtaining advantageous terms for bank loans, insurance, and various other financial arrangements.



Among the properties implicated in the ruling were Trump's opulent Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, his luxurious Trump Tower penthouse, multiple golf courses, and a portfolio of office buildings. According to the judgment, Trump had artificially inflated the value of these assets. Justice Engoron not only endorsed Attorney General James' claim of property overvaluation, but also dismissed Trump's defense, deeming it to be "wholly without basis in law or fact."



The court's decision represents a significant legal setback for the former president, adding a new chapter to the ongoing legal challenges he faces. The ruling underscores the gravity of the allegations against Trump and his family business, spotlighting the alleged manipulation of financial information for personal gain. As the legal proceedings continue, this development is poised to have far-reaching implications, potentially reshaping the narrative surrounding Trump's business practices and financial dealings.



