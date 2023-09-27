CFI Innovates as First to Incorporate TipRanks Plug-in on MetaTrader to Empower Investors

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) CFI Financial Group, a leading global trading provider, is pleased to announce its partnership with TipRanks, launching an innovative plug-in that gives its clients access to TipRanks’ unique datasets. CFI, a trailblazer in the finance arena, is the first broker in the world to incorporate TipRanks via a MetaTrader plug-in that displays TipRanks’ proprietary datasets. CFI’s clients can now explore top-level stock research tools to find market-beating stocks.

CFI’s new TipRanks MetaTrader plug-in gives its clients access to the same data that the largest hedge funds use. It clearly and simply displays complex stock research datasets in an easy-to-understand format. CFI’s customers can now easily find all analyst ratings on a stock, along with the analysts’ price targets, implied upsides or downsides, and analyst rating consensus. In addition, they can access personalized, real-time lists of the best-rated stocks by analysts, giving them the means to discover the best-rated stocks to invest in.

CFI is an award-winning trading provider that revolutionizes access to the financial markets. With more than 25 years of experience, CFI offers trading services in countries across the globe and with several regulated entities including London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, Cairo, Port Louis, and others. Its highly competitive trading conditions offer zero commission trades with tight spreads and no minimum deposit on more than 15,000 instruments across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies from 26+ global markets.

TipRanks is an investment research company that levels the playing field, giving every investor access to invaluable stock research information that was formerly available to only top Wall Street experts. Using its proprietary technology and AI, TipRanks gathers publicly available information about stocks and presents them in easy-to-understand datasets. Already, banks and brokerages as far spread as the U.S., Singapore, England, and Canada have incorporated TipRanks’ stock research data into their platforms, giving their customers the means to bolster their investment returns.

Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CFI Financial Group expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "As the first worldwide to introduce TipRanks on MetaTrader, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to be at forefront of everything technology and our dedication to our clients' success. By integrating TipRanks into our MetaTrader platform, we equip our traders with state-of-the-art research tools previously accessible only to the industry's top players."

Uri Gruenbaum, CEO of TipRanks, said, “TipRanks is proud to be integrated into CFI’s platform through the new MetaTrader plug-in. CFI once again has proven itself as a front-runner in the field of finance by choosing to partner with TipRanks, whose mission is to bring cutting-edge financial technology innovation to the everyday investor. Together, CFI and TipRanks are giving CFI’s customers the best and latest technology as we level the playing field for all investors.”



This partnership is yet another testament to CFI's dedication to equipping clients with the most advanced tools, ensuring they remain on top in the highly dynamic financial markets. As CFI continues to lead the way in embracing cutting-edge technologies, its global client base in over 100 countries receives a superior trading experience that places them one step ahead.





