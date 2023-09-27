Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates President Of Turkmenistan On National Day

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of the Republic of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, HM the King expresses to Berdimuhamedow His warmest congratulations and sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Turkmen people.

The Sovereign takes this opportunity to reiterate His determination to continue working with the Turkmen president to strengthen the cordial relations enjoyed by the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.