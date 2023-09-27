AD Gaming And SAWA Group Join Forces To Accelerate Gaming Industry Growth In MENA

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Abu Dhabi, 21 February 2023 - AD Gaming, the cornerstone of Abu Dhabi's burgeoning gaming industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with SAWA Group, a premier game publishing and esports entity in the MENA region.



AD Gaming and SAWA Group sign a landmark partnership to foster the growth of the gaming and esports ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the larger MENA region.



A Pioneering Collaboration

SAWA Group has long been at the forefront of localizing global video games, primarily developed in China, to make them accessible for Arabic speakers across MENA. By setting up operations in Abu Dhabi, SAWA Group is strategically placed in the epicenter of the largest game development community in the region.



Mutual Benefits and International Reach

This partnership aims to amalgamate the industry expertise of two giants in the gaming world. AD Gaming's focus on building an inclusive gaming and esports ecosystem aligns seamlessly with SAWA Group's ambition to globalize Chinese gaming content.



Expert Voices

Sultan Al Riyami, Head of Gaming & Esports at AD Gaming, commented, "The demand for high-quality, localized gaming content in the Arabic-speaking world is at an all-time high. Partnering with SAWA Group enables us to directly address this burgeoning market."



Jing Wang, CEO of SAWA Group, added, "Our partnership with AD Gaming is a significant milestone. Together, we aim to make Abu Dhabi a global hub for gaming and esports, especially by leveraging SAWA's expertise in game localization and publishing."



Recent Successes

SAWA Group has recently launched the deeply localized SLG game, Infinity Kingdom, available in Arabic as ??? ???????. The game has already accrued millions of downloads across various platforms, including Huawei App Gallery, Google Play Store, and Apple App Store.



A Growing Media Network

With partnerships extending to top-tier TV channels in MENA, including MBC Group, SAWA Group aims to deepen the connection between global game developers and the Arabic-speaking community, thus catering to players and users of all ages in the region.

Company :-Sawa Group

User :- Muhammad Asim Raza

Email :

Phone :-0569944839

Url :-