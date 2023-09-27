Nexus Children's Hospital - Dallas Announces Grand Opening

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New state-of-the-art inpatient pediatric specialty hospital

has opened its doors to the Dallas community

Nexus Health Systems , a network of inpatient specialty care hospitals and residential campuses, announced today the grand opening of its Dallas location. The new hospital will care for infants, children, adolescents and young adults with debilitating injuries and conditions, such as brain or spinal cord injury, neurodevelopmental delays and autism, as well as other complex diagnoses.

The team of professionals Nexus put together, combined with its state-of-the-art environment, unique programs, and holistic service offerings, sets the hospital up to fulfill each patient's goals, hospital CEO Bill Elsesser said.

As a true partner to the impressive Dallas healthcare scene, Nexus Children's Hospital setting is a necessary newcomer.

"Our interdisciplinary team of physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, pediatricians, rehabilitation therapists, speech-language pathologists, respiratory therapists, psychiatrist, mental health therapists and counselors, dieticians, nursing staff and administration has designed and prepared this hospital to be the best place for a child to come to who needs a bridge between hospital and home," Elsesser explained.

As a true partner to the already impressive Dallas healthcare scene, the Nexus Children's Hospital model is a necessary newcomer. The post-acute specialty environment admits patients after local acute hospitals and psychiatric facilities have made initial, important strides. Nexus furthers that progress and sets patients and caregivers up for continued success at home, reducing the need for extended or recurring hospitalizations.

Nexus Children's Hospital – Dallas has 60 private inpatient rooms in addition to a variety of amenities across 80,000+ square feet. Multiple high-tech rehabilitation and therapy gyms, indoor and outdoor play and activity areas for structured playtime with a purpose, and a calming sensory room for children with severe neurodevelopmental disorders are a few feature areas. The mindful design supports Nexus' mission of returning patients to lives of productivity and meaning.

The goal was to create a cheerful environment that was more home-like than hospital, and which wouldn't be scary for patients, Corporate Director of Pediatric Services Linda Fischer said.

"We designed the hospital to be welcoming, fun, safe and specialized to meet the needs of what our patients needed most at any given time," she explained.

Nexus Children's Hospital is a leader in specialized care for children with complex needs. For nearly 25 years, the hospital has developed programs to meet the current needs of pediatric patients across the country. The four programs that will be offered include:

After experiencing a serious illness or trauma, many patients require long-term, rehabilitative care and ongoing medical services. Offering a haven in a time of need, Nexus'

Harbor Program

inpatient care setting is a safe, comfortable place to weather new challenges. Patients and their families are in good hands as our multidisciplinary team navigates them through the ups and downs of recovery. From pulmonary services and ventilator weaning, to treatment of severe infections and wound care, to counseling and rehabilitative therapies, Nexus is capable of addressing a variety of complex needs. Within this program, patients gain the confidence to brave what lies ahead and find their course of healing with us.

Individuals in the

New Directions Program

need just that - a new path forward; a new option to help navigate challenging behaviors, significant medical requirements, physical impairments, and intricate communication needs. After having exhausted all other services available, families of individuals with neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism, are looking for a program to help improve their love one's life and wellbeing. Through structured curriculum in a safe surrounding, New Directions offers an integrated approach to learning - one where the patient gains a multitude of skills and confidence.

After a brain or spinal cord injury, stroke, disorder of consciousness, or other neurological disorder, patients often require a broad range of services as their level of responsiveness and medical conditions evolve. The

Rise Program

emphasizes standards of care developed to help patients across all phases of injury recovery, from ICU level of care to a post-acute neurorehabilitation setting. Treatment is not prescriptive, but rather creative, individualized, and ultimately, more effective at helping individuals rise to their maximum potential. Individuals participate in a variety of therapies central to improving sensory, motor, behavioral, and cognitive functions to help individuals regain as much function as possible while navigating any long-term deficits.

With the goal being to continue implementing vital programs, Nexus Children's Hospital is dedicated to creating lasting outcomes for patients so they can return to home, school and community environments successfully and confidently.

Nexus Children's Hospital truly is the best option for post-acute care in Dallas, Director of Business Development Tanisha Herrod added.

"We are making champions here,"

she said.

ABOUT NEXUS HEALTH SYSTEMS

Nexus Health Systems offers a network of inpatient specialty hospitals and residential campuses for children, adolescents, and adults who need a bridge between hospital and home. These post-acute environments continue the progress made thus far after serious injury, illness or other diagnosis. Nexus provides its unique combination of physical, behavioral and mental health services at facilities across Texas.

The Nexus continuum of care enables patients to transition from higher-acuity to lower-acuity environments as progress is made, prioritizing continuity of care and individualized treatment plans. Taking a holistic approach, Nexus' specialized programs guide patients and families through brain and spinal cord injury rehabilitation, co-occurring behavioral, mental health, and medical needs, medically complex diagnoses and conditions, and neurodevelopmental disorders. Nexus is committed to serving the needs of our community and helping individuals return to lives of productivity and meaning. Learn more at nexushealthsystems.

