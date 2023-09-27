Invicti's VP Of Engineering Kalpana Tummala Honored With SC Media's Women In IT Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Media, in partnership with its flagship company CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), unveiled the winners of its annual Women in IT Security program – with

Invicti' s VP of Engineering and Program Management, Kalpana Tummala, recognized in the Women to Watch category.

Continue Reading

Celebrating its tenth year, SC Media's Women in IT Security program highlights the need for workforce diversity and underscores the advantages that women can bring to cybersecurity. Candidates are nominated by their peers and then selected by SC Media's editorial staff, being placed into four categories. In the Women to Watch category, nominees are recognized for positively impacting the community as "drivers of the industry's next wave of growth and innovation," according to SC Media.

"There is a mountain of untapped potential for women in cybersecurity, specifically engineers."

Tweet this

"I am honored to be one of the many experienced nominees recognized in the Women to Watch category," Tummala said. "The gender gap in IT, specifically cybersecurity, has historically sent the message that women are not as capable as men when it comes to big-picture issues and technical problem-solving. In reality, that simply isn't the case, and we're just as capable of shaping the future of IT."

Women represent just 24% of the global cyber workforce, research from Forrester shows, which presents an urgent need for better representation but also ample opportunity for women to succeed in a typically male-dominated industry. With more than 22 years of experience in engineering and leadership, Tummala has seen first-hand the struggles of this underrepresentation for women in IT – and the many ways that they can bring unique perspectives to the table when given an opportunity to thrive.

"There is a mountain of untapped potential for women in cybersecurity, specifically engineers. Women are naturally great problem-solvers and communicators who can think quickly under pressure, which is vital for fast-paced industries," Tummala commented. "In my experience, women are more risk-averse and capable of architecting strategies that protect their teams and their organizations. Those are invaluable skills that we need more of in cybersecurity."

To see the full list of awardees, visit: .

About Invicti Security

Invicti Security

– which acquired and combined DAST leaders Acunetix and Netsparker – is on a mission: application security with zero noise. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti provides best-in-DAST solutions that enable DevSecOps teams to continuously scan web applications, shifting security both left and right to identify, prioritize, and secure a company's most important assets. Our commitment to accuracy, coverage, automation, and scalability helps mitigate risks and propel the world forward by securing every web application. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has employees in over 11 countries serving more than 4,000 organizations around the world. For more information, visit our website

or follow us on LinkedIn .

About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals – the flagship information brand of CyberRisk Alliance and the gateway to content from Security Weekly, CRA Business Intelligence, Infosec World and SC Events. These resources offer an unparalleled range of foresight, learning and collaboration – news-analysis and enterprise reporting; practitioner-led podcasts and videos; research, data and product reviews; events, conferences and training; and much more. Through these resources and our authoritative network of faculty and contributors, we convene and engage the cyber community, to share insight with, by and for security practitioners and leaders.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, our research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. More information is available at

.

Media Contact:

Kate Bachman

Invicti Security

kate.bachman@invicti. com

SOURCE Invicti Security