Spear Travel Group Becomes Preferred Partner Of Executive Assistants Organization (EAO)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spear Travel Group , a full-service travel agency, today announced its latest partnership with the Executive Assistants Organization (EAO Global, LLC). This strategic partnership brings together two industry leaders committed to providing exceptional travel solutions and empowering executive assistants across the globe.



EAO Global is an esteemed association dedicated to supporting executive assistants in their professional development and fostering meaningful connections within the community. As a preferred partner, Spear Travel Group will collaborate closely with EAO members, offering tailored travel services that cater to the unique needs of executive assistants and their executives.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as a preferred partner of the Executive Assistants Organization,” says Ryan Spear, president of Spear Travel Group.“This collaboration is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in travel management. We look forward to delivering personalized travel solutions and outstanding service to the esteemed members of EAO.”

The partnership between Spear Travel Group and EAO Global marks a new chapter in elevating the travel management experience for executive assistants. Together, they aim to redefine corporate travel by combining personalized service with cutting-edge technology and a dedication to excellence.

About Spear Travel Group

Spear Travel Group streamlines clients' travel planning by managing the time-consuming tasks of researching, contacting and evaluating hotels, suppliers, airlines and all other aspects of the trip or group event. The agency works its network to explain clients' needs, follow up with its partners and find the perfect travel accommodations. Clients can be as involved or as distant as they wish, while Spear Travel Group provides personalized and professional service. Everyone's time is valuable, and the agency helps give clients their time back while saving them money and ensuring satisfaction while traveling.

