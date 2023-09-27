Solo.Io Launches Gloo Partner Network To Accelerate Cloud-Native Adoption At Scale

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io , a leading innovator in application networking, today announced a new global partner program to drive market momentum by collaborating with technology and cloud providers as well as resellers/integrators. Solo.io's Gloo Partner Network , which already includes strategic partnerships with AWS and Nordcloud (an IBM company), aims to lead the industry into the next era of cloud-native adoption by connecting and securing Kubernetes, Zero-Trust, APIs and Microservices at an unprecedented scale.



“Since the inception of our Partner team in April 2023, we've witnessed rapid growth in our partner ecosystem, which drove over 50% of our business last quarter,” said Kristian Gyorkos, VP of Global Alliances and Channels.“The global launch of the Gloo Partner Network program is a significant milestone in the journey toward a cloud-native future. By strategically aligning with top-tier partners, like AWS, and expanding our network of cloud-native service partners, Solo.io empowers organizations to embrace the next generation of technology and achieve global success.”

Solo.io is at the forefront of cloud-native technology, offering innovative solutions that facilitate the evolution of digital businesses. With the global demand for Solo.io products on the rise, the focus on indirect sales has become a key element in achieving significant growth. Through the Gloo Partner Network, Solo.io equips its partners with the necessary tools and resources to explore new markets, meet customer needs, and drive robust growth within key industry verticals such as financial services, high-tech, retail, healthcare, government and more.

Solo.io's Gloo Partner Network targets technology alliances, cloud partners, and system integrators and resellers, providing the following benefits:



Technology Partners: Allows clients to maximize the value of their technology ecosystems and drive digital transformation with confidence and efficiency.

Cloud Partners: Ensures clients have access to the most relevant and effective solutions, enabling them to leverage the transformative capabilities of the cloud ecosystem. Resellers/Integrators: Supports clients' desired outcomes through seamless transitions, optimized systems, and cutting-edge solutions.



Supporting Partner Quotes

“In collaboration with Solo.io, we at CBTS are revolutionizing cloud technology by simplifying the complexities traditionally encountered during the migration of on-premises applications to the cloud. This partnership is not only a testament to innovation but also a gateway to empowering our customers to embrace modernization seamlessly and efficiently.” Brian Davis CTO Global Accounts - CBTS

“Our foremost mission is to collaboratively design transformative solutions, addressing our customers' most pressing challenges using world-class technologies and best practices. Joining the Solo Gloo Partner Network amplifies our capacity to fulfill this commitment.” - Kam Sabouri, CEO of Arctiq Canada

“Partnering with Solo.io not only amplifies Amazic's product portfolio with innovative cloud-native solutions but also fosters joint marketing initiatives and collaborative solution development, further cementing our position as a leader in the European market.” - Mohamed Yassini, Founder & CEO of Amazic EMEA

“Joining the Solo Gloo Partner Program underscores OSC Korea's dedication to leadership in cloud-native open source, and a complement to our expertise in microservices and DevOps to drive enterprise digital transformations.” - Jerry Lee, CEO and co-founder of OSC Korea

To learn more about Solo.io's Gloo Partner Network or to join the program, please visit or contact or contact . Join Solo.io for a webinar on Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PDT for additional information about the Gloo Partner Network. Register at pages.solo.io/Annoucing-Gloo-Partner-Network.html .

About Solo.io

Solo is a trusted partner to hundreds of companies around the world. Our industry-leading service mesh and API management platform, Gloo Platform, enables companies to secure, scale, simplify, and save costs on their application networking. Solo.io creates solutions that allow companies to deliver modern applications faster, and across any cloud infrastructure. Our engineering teams are shaping the future of cloud native computing. To learn more, see a demo of Gloo Platform in action, or for a free trial, visit us at .

