Latest EU Statement Shows World Community Accepts Azerbaijan's New Reality - Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. EU Council
President Charles Michel's statement after the "performance" of EU
High Representative for International Relations and Security Policy
Josep Borrell at the UN Security Council suggests that Brussels'
attitude towards the new situation in the South Caucasus,
especially after Azerbaijan's recent successful anti-terrorist
activities, differs from that demonstrated by pro-Armenian Western
politicians, political observer Elchin Mirzabeyli told Trend .
According to him, it also confirms that the EU is interested in
the Brussels platform as the main format for discussing the process
of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.
Mirzabeyli also noted the attitude and attention shown by the
central government of Azerbaijan towards the Armenian residents of
Karabakh and the urgent measures taken to eliminate the existing
problems in the region.
"Azerbaijan does its best to protect the rights and freedom of
the population of Armenian origin, ensure their security, and
fulfill their needs. It sincerely wishes that people do not leave
their places of residence. At the same time, the free choice of
those who want to leave the territory of Azerbaijan is respected,"
he said.
Mirzabeyli added that all the events that have taken place once
again show that there is no alternative to peace.
"The only way to peace, security, stability, and prosperity not
only in the South Caucasus but also in the whole world is to
protect the territorial integrity and sovereign rights of states
and to prevent double standards and attempts to deactivate
mechanisms of international and regional security," he said.
