Latest EU Statement Shows World Community Accepts Azerbaijan's New Reality - Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. EU Council President Charles Michel's statement after the "performance" of EU High Representative for International Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell at the UN Security Council suggests that Brussels' attitude towards the new situation in the South Caucasus, especially after Azerbaijan's recent successful anti-terrorist activities, differs from that demonstrated by pro-Armenian Western politicians, political observer Elchin Mirzabeyli told Trend .

According to him, it also confirms that the EU is interested in the Brussels platform as the main format for discussing the process of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

Mirzabeyli also noted the attitude and attention shown by the central government of Azerbaijan towards the Armenian residents of Karabakh and the urgent measures taken to eliminate the existing problems in the region.

"Azerbaijan does its best to protect the rights and freedom of the population of Armenian origin, ensure their security, and fulfill their needs. It sincerely wishes that people do not leave their places of residence. At the same time, the free choice of those who want to leave the territory of Azerbaijan is respected," he said.

Mirzabeyli added that all the events that have taken place once again show that there is no alternative to peace.

"The only way to peace, security, stability, and prosperity not only in the South Caucasus but also in the whole world is to protect the territorial integrity and sovereign rights of states and to prevent double standards and attempts to deactivate mechanisms of international and regional security," he said.