TAP Consortium Discloses Total Gas Supply To Europe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Since commencing its commercial operations, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has facilitated the supply of over 27.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, said Luca Schiepatti, TAP Managing Director.

Speaking at an energy summit in Italy, he noted that of this significant volume, more than 23 billion cubic meters have been exported to Italy.

He recalled that in 2022 TAP transported approximately 10 billion cubic meters to Italy.

“These flow rates have firmly placed TAP as the country's second largest gas supplier. Last year TAP satisfied approximately 15 percent of national gas consumption in Italy, having fully implemented the transportation commitments of long-term contracts and maximized short-term transportation capacity. After the conclusion of the first phase of the current Market Test, TAP has activated the first level of expansion which provides for additional capacity of approximately 1.2 billion cubic meters per year available starting from 2026,” added Luca Schiepatti.

As a crucial component of the Southern Gas Corridor in Europe, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline plays a pivotal role in enhancing the continent's energy security, promoting energy source diversification, and supporting the path toward decarbonization.

With annual transportation capacity of approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas, the pipeline also holds the potential to expand its capacity to 20 billion cubic meters. By providing a reliable source of natural gas, TAP significantly contributes to ensuring Europe's access to a new and sustainable energy resource.

---

