TAP Consortium Discloses Total Gas Supply To Europe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Since
commencing its commercial operations, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline
(TAP) has facilitated the supply of over 27.5 billion cubic meters
of natural gas, said Luca Schiepatti, TAP Managing Director.
Speaking at an energy summit in Italy, he noted that of this
significant volume, more than 23 billion cubic meters have been
exported to Italy.
He recalled that in 2022 TAP transported approximately 10
billion cubic meters to Italy.
“These flow rates have firmly placed TAP as the country's second
largest gas supplier. Last year TAP satisfied approximately 15
percent of national gas consumption in Italy, having fully
implemented the transportation commitments of long-term contracts
and maximized short-term transportation capacity. After the
conclusion of the first phase of the current Market Test, TAP has
activated the first level of expansion which provides for
additional capacity of approximately 1.2 billion cubic meters per
year available starting from 2026,” added Luca Schiepatti.
As a crucial component of the Southern Gas Corridor in Europe,
the Trans Adriatic Pipeline plays a pivotal role in enhancing the
continent's energy security, promoting energy source
diversification, and supporting the path toward
decarbonization.
With annual transportation capacity of approximately 10 billion
cubic meters of gas, the pipeline also holds the potential to
expand its capacity to 20 billion cubic meters. By providing a
reliable source of natural gas, TAP significantly contributes to
ensuring Europe's access to a new and sustainable energy
resource.
