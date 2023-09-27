Turkish President Shares Publication On Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared a post on social
networks in connection with September 27 - Remembrance Day,
Trend reports.
"On Remembrance Day, which was the beginning of the
liberation struggle of Karabakh and the occupied Azerbaijani lands,
I remember all the martyrs and veterans with mercy and respect.
Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", the Turkish President said.
The second Karabakh war, which lasted 44 days and
ended with a brilliant victory for Azerbaijan over Armenia, began
on September 27, 2020.
According to the decree of President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan
annually marks Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep
respect to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought
in the 44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
