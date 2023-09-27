Most Useful Solution For Iran's Nuclear Program To Directly Talk With US - Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The most useful
and appropriate solution for Iran on its nuclear program is to
negotiate directly with the US, an Iranian expert on international
affairs Hasan Beheshtipour said, Trend reports.
Beheshtipour emphasized that Iran should agree to talk directly
with the US, even if it does not achieve what it wants.
The expert also spoke about what Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein
Amir Abdollahian said on Sept. 26 with regards to Japan's
constructive role in restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of
Action (JCPOA) on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.
Beheshtipour said that it is unclear what this positive role
means and how it will be implemented. However, he said that it is
not reasonable for Japan or any other country to act as a
go-between for Iran and the US.
According to him, it would be good if third countries helped to
make direct talks between Iran and the US possible, but when there
are intermediaries in the talks, the situation becomes more complex
and lengthy.
Beheshtipour also said that some reports suggest that the
Iranian government is not opposed to direct talks with the US. The
only condition is that direct talks will be beneficial and protect
the rights of the Iranian people.
“It should be noted that there is no assurance that the rights
of the parties involved in the talks will be protected before the
talks start. In fact, talking is a rational diplomatic solution
that should be used in time,” he noted.
The expert pointed out that Iran can get the sanctions lifted
through direct talks with the US. Because the sanctions have caused
Iran to lag behind in competing with the regional countries and to
spend more money on economic matters. However, those funds can be
used for the development and progress of the country.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany).
However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from
the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the
5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and
imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports
and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions
have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.
Iran is currently looking for various ways to resume discussions
with the other parties regarding its nuclear program and eventually
restore the JCPOA.
In discussions on the nuclear program, Iran is mainly trying to
achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by the US and Western
countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the
abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return,
the US and Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic
bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the
level of uranium enrichment.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian
parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of
additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the
nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA
decreased by 20–30 percent.
As reported, Iran discloses various programs related to its
nuclear industry to reflect that its nuclear program is for
peaceful purposes. However, according to the information obtained
by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has increased the
amount of highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three
months, and currently, the country's enriched uranium reserves are
4,745 kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium
allowed for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA).
---
