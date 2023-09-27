Turkish National Security Council To Hold Meeting


9/27/2023 9:18:12 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. A meeting of Türkiye's National Security Council under Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chairmanship is scheduled for tomorrow, Trend reports.

It is noted that the new command of the Turkish Armed Forces will participate in the meeting of the Council for the first time.

The agenda of the meeting is expected to include issues related to peace efforts, Türkiye's mediation activities, humanitarian aid, war in Ukraine, etc.

Regional developments are also expected to be discussed, as well as Azerbaijan's successful anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh.

