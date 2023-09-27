Turkish National Security Council To Hold Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. A meeting of
Türkiye's National Security Council under Türkiye President Recep
Tayyip Erdogan's chairmanship is scheduled for tomorrow, Trend reports.
It is noted that the new command of the Turkish Armed Forces
will participate in the meeting of the Council for the first
time.
The agenda of the meeting is expected to include issues related
to peace efforts, Türkiye's mediation activities, humanitarian aid,
war in Ukraine, etc.
Regional developments are also expected to be discussed, as well
as Azerbaijan's successful anti-terrorist activities in
Karabakh.
