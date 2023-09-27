Mink Therapeutics To Present Data Update From Allogeneic Inkt Cells In Solid Tumors At SITC 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced plans to unveil updated clinical and translational data, along with insights on agenT-797's distinct mechanism of action in solid tumors. A poster will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting on November 1-5, 2023.
Presentation Details
Title: Peripheral and tissue persistence of agenT-797, an allogeneic iNKT cell-based cell therapy for the treatment of cancer
Presenting Author: Marco Purbhoo, Ph.D., Head of Translational Research, MiNK Therapeutics
Abstract Number: 735
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit and our Twitter handle @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.
