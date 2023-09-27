California imposes tax on firearms, ammo for school safety

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at bolstering school safety and intervention programs to combat gun violence, the state of California has introduced a new law, signed into effect on Tuesday. This law, part of a comprehensive set of gun safety measures, has been endorsed by Governor Gavin Newsom and involves the imposition of an 11% excise tax on the sale of firearms and ammunition by manufacturers and dealers.



The primary objective of this newly enacted law is to generate additional funding for crucial initiatives related to school safety and the prevention of gun violence. By levying this tax on firearms and ammunition, California intends to channel resources into programs that address these pressing concerns. It marks a proactive step towards mitigating the impact of gun-related incidents, particularly in the context of educational institutions.



Furthermore, the legislation encompasses several other measures aimed at enhancing public safety. It strengthens the state's regulations concerning the carrying of firearms in public spaces, introduces microstamping requirements on handgun cartridges, which aids in tracking firearms used in criminal activities, and takes measures to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals who pose a potential danger.



Governor Gavin Newsom has highlighted the significance of robust gun safety laws as effective tools for safeguarding lives. This new law underscores California's commitment to proactively address the issue of gun violence through a multifaceted approach that not only enhances regulations but also allocates resources to initiatives that prioritize the safety of schools and communities.



In summary, California's decision to fund school safety and anti-gun violence programs through an excise tax on firearms and ammunition reflects a comprehensive strategy to address a critical societal issue. By signing this law into effect, the state has demonstrated its dedication to prioritizing public safety and investing in measures that have the potential to save lives.

