Enemy Shells Village In Kherson Region - Houses Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy fired on the village of Shyroka Balka in the Stanislav community in the Kherson region, damaging buildings. No civilians were injured.



The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The Russian army attacked Shyroka Balka of the Stanislav community," the statement reads.

As noted, the enemy shells caused a fire on the dry grass. The fire was extinguished by firefighters who quickly arrived at the scene.

The houses of local residents were also damaged. The owners of the damaged houses were provided with construction kits to carry out priority repairs.

The RMA says there were no civilian casualties.

As reported, the Russian army carried out an airstrike near Mykolayivka, in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, at 5:00 a.m.