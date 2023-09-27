Shmyhal Discusses Joint Energy Initiatives With EBRD President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso discussed joint initiatives, in particular in the field of energy.

"The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is one of Ukraine's most important partners. I am glad to welcome EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso and her team to Kyiv," Shmyhal posted on Facebook .

Shmyhal noted that "the EBRD undertook to invest EUR 3 billion in our country within two years. The Bank's support allows us to ensure the stability of work in the field of critical infrastructure and the private sector."

"We discussed the implementation of joint initiatives, in particular in the field of energy. EBRD is preparing new projects with NEC Ukrenergo and JSC Naftogaz of Ukraine," Shmyhal noted.

According to him, during the meeting, "I spoke about other promising areas for investment: humanitarian demining market, military industry, mechanical engineering, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, and the development of veteran entrepreneurship."

"We count on EBRD's active participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine," Shmyhal emphasized.

As reported, the EBRD plans to continue investing about EUR 1.5 billion per year in Ukraine in the next two years.