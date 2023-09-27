Lithuania Hands Over Radar Equipment To Ukrainian Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of National Defense and the Lithuanian Army continue to provide uninterrupted military support to Ukraine: The Lithuanian Navy handed over radar equipment to the Ukrainian Navy.

The press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense reported this to Ukrinform.

"This support will strengthen Ukraine's maritime surveillance capabilities and help to better understand the situation at sea. For Ukraine, which is being devastated by the Russian war, these radar devices will be important both for the protection of its territorial waters and for ensuring the safety of citizens," said Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas.

The radar sets are designed to provide maritime surveillance and improve the ability to monitor the marine environment. This equipment was sent based on the needs and requests of the Ukrainian Navy.

's Nauseda meets Ukranian lawmakers, vows political suppor

In addition to the ongoing transfer of military equipment and devices, Lithuania also actively trains the Ukrainian military, provides treatment and rehabilitation to Ukrainians, prepares expert advice, and allocates money to international funds to support Ukraine.

As reported, Lithuania has already drawn up a long-term support plan. A new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth 200 million euros is planned for 2024-2026.