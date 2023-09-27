Azerbaijan Defense Ministry Visits Graves Of Martyrs On Remembrance Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 27, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other high-ranking officers of the Ministry visited the Second Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of Remembrance Day, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

First, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed by the military orchestra.

The memory of the sons of Azerbaijan, who became Martyrs for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence, prayers were made for their souls, and flowers were laid at their graves.

In the end, the Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other high-ranking officers of the Ministry met with Martyrs' families and relatives and enquired about their concerns.

Members of Martyrs' families expressed satisfaction with the reconstruction and landscaping work done in the Alley, including the conditions created for visitors. They expressed gratitude for the respectful and careful attitude towards the graves of Martyrs.