Azerbaijan Defense Ministry Visits Graves Of Martyrs On Remembrance Day

On September 27, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Colonel General
Zakir Hasanov, and other high-ranking officers of the Ministry
visited the Second Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of Remembrance
Day.
Ministry.
First, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
performed by the military orchestra.
The memory of the sons of Azerbaijan, who became Martyrs for the
independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored
with observing a minute of silence, prayers were made for their
souls, and flowers were laid at their graves.
In the end, the Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov,
and other high-ranking officers of the Ministry met with Martyrs'
families and relatives and enquired about their concerns.
Members of Martyrs' families expressed satisfaction with the
reconstruction and landscaping work done in the Alley, including
the conditions created for visitors. They expressed gratitude for
the respectful and careful attitude towards the graves of
Martyrs.
