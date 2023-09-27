CHAP Awards Careficient With Age-Friendly Care At Home Verification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Careficient verified for CHAP Age Friendly Care at Home

4Ms Framework – What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility.

An On-going Commitment to Quality

STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Careficient Inc., a leading provider of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) solutions, is proud to announce its recent achievement: the CHAP verified status for Age-Friendly Care at Home in addition to their EMR suite of products. The goal is to improve the overall quality of life for older adults in the home.The cornerstone of Age-Friendly Care at Home is the 4Ms Framework – What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility. CHAP collaborated with the Age-Friendly Health Systems, an initiative by the John A. Hartford Foundation and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) in partnership with the American Hospital Association (AHA) and the Catholic Health Association of the United States (CHA).Careficient believes better care can be accomplished if agencies have the right tools to be successful. Age-Friendly Care at Home means better care, better outcomes, and improved staff satisfaction.“An Age-Friendly Care at Home certification further aligns our EMR with the vision shared by our customers of providing the highest quality care in the home. We have designed and integrated Age Friendly questions into all aspects of our EMR, which will ensure our agencies can capture information using the 4Ms Framework. Information captured will flow throughout the system to ensure the entire team can align a care plan which individualizes the right care.” remarked Careficient CEO, Gene Creach.Age-Friendly Health Care Systems across the United States are engaged in using the 4Ms framework to provide better care for their patients. As more agencies and vendors follow suit, care will be more focused on what matters most to the patient and their family. Patients transitioning from the hospital to home will experience continuity of care through Age-Friendly Care providers.Brad Caldwell, Careficient President added,“Age-Friendly Care at Home can be a competitive advantage for our customers. With a shared commitment and vision for the future, care at home can be safer and more individualized.”CHAP Chief Operating Officer, Teresa Harbour expressed,“Careficient did a great job implementing the 4Ms framework throughout the assessment and developed an Age-Friendly Care at Home section that flows into IDT and discipline visit notes. Their clinical team also developed multiple resource tools to assist their customers with the Age-Friendly Care at Home Certification.”# # #About CareficientCareficient is a CHAP Verified & ACHC certified EMR software solution for Home Health, Hospice and Home Care agencies. Careficient delivers compliance-first solutions that accelerate company growth by creating agency-wide efficiencies that seamlessly scale to any size agency.About CHAPCHAP is an independent, nonprofit organization accrediting providers of home and community-based care. Founded in 1965, CHAP was first to recognize the need for and value of home and community-based care standards and accreditation. As a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)–approved accrediting organization, CHAP surveys organizations providing home health, hospice, and home medical equipment services to establish if Medicare Conditions of Participation and DMEPOS Quality Standard are met and recommend certification to CMS. CHAP's purpose is to partner with organizations nationwide to advance quality in the delivery of care and services in the home and community.

Hellen Budaya Pileski

Careficient

+1 772 - 600 - 4202

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn