Austin Cosmetic Dentist On Tooth Replacement Options

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Mark Sweeney, a cosmetic dentist and founder of Austin Dental Spa, compares some of the most popular options for replacing missing teeth.

- Mark Sweeney, DDSAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In the professional opinion of Austin cosmetic dentist Mark Sweeney, DDS, tooth loss can present more than just an aesthetic problem.“Even a single missing tooth can put the entire mouth in jeopardy,” Dr. Sweeney explains, adding that the consequences of missing teeth include speech and chewing difficulties, gum disease, and jawbone deterioration. He also mentions that patients can lose teeth in a variety of ways – from trauma or accident to gum disease or untreated cavities. While practicing good oral hygiene can usually prevent tooth loss, the fact remains that teeth often need replacement – and, as Dr. Sweeney notes, modern dentistry has produced a variety of options for this very purpose.The team at Dr. Sweeney's practice, Austin Dental Spa, frequently works with patients who have lost teeth, and the clinic offers several tooth replacement options to restore patients' oral health. For instance, Dr. Sweeney states that dental implants are an especially sought-after tooth replacement option. These artificial tooth roots are surgically inserted into the jawbone and topped with a dental crown to emulate a tooth in both appearance and function.“Not only do they generally look and feel extremely lifelike,” Dr. Sweeney says,“but they can help preserve jawbone health by stimulating the surrounding bone tissue.” This stimulation, he adds, can prevent bone loss and maintain the jawbone's strength and density.While dental implants can be excellent replacements for single or multiple adjacent teeth, implant dentures are often the better choice for replacing entire rows, says Dr. Sweeney. An innovative alternative to traditional (i.e. removable) dentures, implant dentures consist of a full-arch restoration that is secured to the mouth with implanted titanium roots.“As a replacement option for missing teeth, implant dentures hold many advantages over traditional dentures,” Dr. Sweeney explains, listing stability, aesthetic quality, and improved comfort as just a few of these benefits.In conclusion, Dr. Sweeney advises patients with missing teeth to consult a qualified reconstructive dentist.“An experienced dental professional should be able to determine the best replacement after evaluating the patient's jawbone density, lifestyle, and comprehensive oral health,” says Dr. Sweeney.About Mark Sweeney, DDSFor over four decades, Dr. Mark Sweeney has delivered the full spectrum of dental procedures at Austin Dental Spa. Dr. Sweeney is a 1975 graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and an alumnus of the University of Texas Health Science Center Dental School. He serves as a member of numerous dental boards and organizations – including the American Dental Association (ADA) and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) – and is one of the founders of the Texas Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Dr. Sweeney's artistic eye, exceptional cosmetic dentistry results, and friendly demeanor have earned him worldwide acclaim. He is available for interview upon request.For more information about Austin Dental Spa, visit austindentalspa.com, facebook.com/austindentalspa, and @austindentalspa on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Austin Dental Spa3305 Northland Dr., Suite 515Austin, TX 78731(512) 452-9296Rosemont Media

Katie Nagel

(858) 200-0044

email us here