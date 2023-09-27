Fossil Free Marine Presents New Member Of The Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andrea Haag

Fossil Free Marine announce new board member, Andrea Haag. Currently VP Sustainability at Munters, Andrea spent 14 years at major Swedish fuel retailer OKQ8.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Fossil Free Marine are happy and proud to present the newest addition to our board, Mrs. Andréa Haag. Andréa is a highly experienced, and very well renowned sustainability professional with a long experience from the energy sector.In September 2023 Andréa joined global climate solutions company Munters, as Vice President Sustainability at group level. Until recently, Andréa served as Director Sustainability & Communication at major Swedish energy retailer OKQ8 (part owned by OK Ekonomisk Förening and Kuwait Petroleum ), leading the change and transformation of the organization towards climate neutral business in 2030 and in Scope 3 (entire value chain) before 2045. Andréa spent a total of 14 years at OKQ8 in various roles, with main emphasis on environmental issues, sustainability, sales and communication. Before joining OKQ8, Andrea worked within CSR and environmental consulting during nine years, first at ERM and later at Hifab. Andréa has a master's degree in natural sciences (chemical engineering) from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Stockholm."Andréa brings with her a wealth of experience from sustainability related issues within our core target group, the energy sector, as well as a lot of positive energy. For us at Fossil Free Marine, this clearly marks a commitment to taking an active role not only in biofuel distribution, but the broader transition to fossil free boating. We're thrilled to have Andréa onboard, and as part of the journey to build Fossil Free Marine and fulfil our vision of sustainable boating", says Fredrik Törnqvist, Chairman of the board."I'm pleased to be elected as the newest member of the board of Fossil Free Marine, a company I firmly believe can make a big difference in the transition to a more sustainable future for the marine sector. I sincerely look forward to contributing to the strategic development of Fossil Free Marine" says Andréa.About Fossil Free Marine:Fossil Free Marine ( ) is a Swedish impact scale-up, committed to making boating sustainable on a global scale, through infrastructure solutions that allow financially viable, safe and environmentally friendly distribution of renewable drop-in biofuels and e-fuels, as well as marine superchargers for fast charging of future electric boats.The business model is scalable, profitable and highly impactful and can make boating sustainable, all over the world. The company was founded in 2019, has finalized its first pre-seed financing round as well as received two Swedish government investment grants from the so called“Climate Leap” (KlimatKlivet). The first DNV ( ) verified commercial scale unit - the world's first unmanned sustainable marine fuel station - is fully operational, just outside Stockholm, in co-operation with OKQ8 ( ). Fossil Free Marine is a member of SPT Association ( ).

Karl-Oskar Tjernstrom

Fossil Free Marine



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn