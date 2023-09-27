Tennessee State Soccer Association Partners With Hitcheck

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MURFREESBORO, TN, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In a landmark initiative to prioritize the health and safety of athletes statewide, the Tennessee State Soccer Association (TSSA) is proud to announce its partnership with HitCheck , a leading mobile cognitive assessment application for tracking athletes brain health over time. This collaborative move establishes HitCheck as the "Official Sideline Concussion Test of Tennessee State Soccer Association," ensuring an unparalleled commitment to safeguarding athletes from the devastating effects of soccer-related concussions.

“We are thrilled to partner with HitCheck, a technology leader that has revolutionized brain health safety to protect athletes through their innovative mobile concussion app,” said Hans Hobson, Chief Executive Officer of Tennessee State Soccer Association.“This partnership represents a vital step forward in our ongoing efforts to ensure the well-being and safety of every player, on and off the field.”

Ensuring a Safer Playing Environment

Under this collaboration, HitCheck will provide its comprehensive sideline cognitive assessment app and team management tools to the elite Olympic Development Program (ODP) teams across the state. Furthermore, HitCheck extends its support to all athletes and clubs across Tennessee, providing them the opportunity to access its platform for athletes ages 6 and over.

The HitCheck app facilitates on-the-spot baseline and post-injury tests, effectively tracking and managing players' brain health data over time. The quick and easy-to-use tool empowers athletic trainers, coaches and families to make informed decisions regarding a player's ability to return to the field, based on personalized, data-driven insights.

“This partnership reinforces our mission to promote safety and reduce the long-term risks associated with concussions in the sport of soccer,” said Mike Piha, CEO of HitCheck.“Working alongside TSSA, we can foster a safer and more responsible soccer community across the state.”

Empowering the Next Generation of Athletes

Through this initiative, TSSA and HitCheck aim to foster an environment where talent, player development and participation thrives without being overshadowed by the fear of head injuries. By ensuring prompt and efficient concussion protocols, the partnership promises a brighter, safer future for soccer in Tennessee, empowering the next generation of athletes to shine at their fullest potential.

TSSA invites clubs and athletes to leverage the benefits of this partnership, championing a culture of safety and preparedness in youth and adult soccer. More information on how to access the HitCheck app and its benefits will be available on the TSSA website shortly.

About Tennessee State Soccer Association

The Tennessee State Soccer Association (TSSA) is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) tax exempt corporation. Founded in 1976, TSSA is governed by a Board of Directors that is elected by representatives from 100+ Member Associations and maintains a State Office in Murfreesboro with a professional staff. Our vision is,“To be the Premier State Association known for Partnerships, Promotion, and Pioneering the next movement of soccer.”

The Tennessee State Soccer Association is part of a much larger soccer community. TSSA is a proud member of the United States Youth Soccer Association (USYSA), United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA), United States Soccer Federation (USSF), and Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

About HitCheck

Drawing on decades of medical research, HitCheck takes standardized cognitive testing

methods using proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms along with mobile smartphone sensors and translates them into short, simple mobile assessment tests that users can take immediately whenever and wherever a head injury is suspected. Each test measures a specific aspect of brain performance, such as coordination, memory, reaction, balance, problem solving, pattern/color recognition and impulse control. The technology captures important data, records and compares objective, quantitative results from prior performance, while highlighting changes in brain functions that may require medical attention. HitCheck currently serves 500,000+ subscribers with customers in six countries including partnerships with Stanford University, Howard University, Baylor Scott & White Health, American Youth Football, Colorado Rapids Soccer and NFL Alumni Association. For more information on HitCheck visit or email us at .

