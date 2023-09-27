Younet's Rabbit AI Beta Test Launch Surpasses 1,000 Users In The First Few Days

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Younet is pleased to report that it has achieved its first significant beta launch milestone: 1,000 registered Beta users for the Rabbit AI personal assistant platform. In less than a week, Younet organically secured this volume of user registrations for the beta test, without spending any significant money in marketing efforts. Rabbit AI empowers individuals, regardless of their technical background, to craft a bespoke neural net model through its unique interface. This AI-driven assistant operates around the clock, responding to emails, text messages, and other text-based communication channels while emulating the user's language, tone, and knowledge.



Younet's management is excited by the adoption in Rabbit AI beta user numbers. They are actively gathering feedback to refine the platform, preparing it for upcoming commercial deployment. The project has experienced a diverse global distribution of current beta users ensuring the platform is exposed to various cultural and socioeconomic conditions, enhancing its potential for universal adoption without language or cultural constraints.



This project has secured financial support from Stock Trend Capital (CSE:PUMP, PINK:STOCF) an investment issuer focused on AI technologies.



About Younet



Younet's mission is to advance machine intelligence for the positive enhancement of its users work. Evolving from a groundbreaking idea in 2021, Younet is committed to automating human tasks through AI. Through innovation, Younet is determined to making its users work easier and more efficient.

