Introducing BIGME B251: The Pioneering All-In-One Color E-Ink Desktop Computer And Standalone Monitor

HONG KONG, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of the ground-breaking BIGME B251 , featuring both the world's first Color E-ink All-in-One Desktop Computer and the standalone monitor. As a trailblazer in the technology industry, BIGME has now bridged the gap between paper-like reading experiences and efficient digital workflows.At its very core, the BIGME B251 boasts a stellar 25.3-inch color E-ink screen, a dimension that mirrors the look and feel of real color printing paper, thus offering unparalleled protection for the eyes. As technology continues to evolve, the strain on human eyes remains a concern. With the implementation of xRapid refresh technology, however, the B251 addresses such concerns by ensuring fluid transitions with minimized ghosting and lag, enhancing both work and leisure activities.Additionally, at the heart of its display is the Kaleido 3 E-ink technology. This remarkable advancement enables the B251 to deliver a full spectrum of colors at 150 PPI, while black and white displays remain sharp at 300 PPI, thereby rivaling the intricate details of traditional paper books.“As a symbol of innovation, the BIGME B251 has an adjustable dual front light system, allowing users to toggle between cool and warm lighting settings, catering to both environmental needs and personal preferences,” says Quingyuan Lin, CEO of BIGME.“Another remarkable feature is its seamless adjustment of image quality which caters to a variety of scenarios, from web browsing to video viewing, ensuring that users always get the best visual experience.”Performance-wise, the B251 stands out with its 12th Generation Intel i5 processor and generous 16GB RAM and 1TB storage running Windows 11, aiming to redefine efficiency. Its multitude of interfaces - including HDMI, DP, Type-C, USB-A, etc. - a total of 10 ports ensure its adaptability with a broad range of devices, such as phones, tablets, cameras, USB hubs and monitors.With an emphasis on convenience, the advanced AI of BIGME B251 offers a voice control system, allowing hands-free operation and control with simple voice commands such as“Turn on” or“Turn off”. Its dual-channel stereo speakers ensure that audio quality is never compromised.Not only that, but the versatility of BIGME B251 is further highlighted with its capability to rotate between portrait and landscape orientations, catering to varied user needs. Its wireless screencasting options extend its functionality, making it a powerful tool for both work and entertainment.The paper-like reading experience is ideal for a variety of situations, including texting, stock trading, web browsing, programming, and so much more.For more information, potential investors and customers are encouraged to visit their Kickstarter campaign at .About BIGMEHaving dedicated more than 15 years to the E-ink screen products industry, BIGME stands as a testament to continuous evolution and innovation. With a strong focus spanning R&D to branding, BIGME has emerged as a leader in the color E-ink screen industry, having deeply cultivated seven generations of color ink screens. The range of color E ink screen products includes: 7-inch, 7.8-inch, 8-inch, 10.3-inch AINote, and 25.3-inch monitors.The company's success is evident, with over 100 offline experience stores in China and a distribution network that has reached more than 100 countries.

