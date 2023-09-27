Blaze Erupts at Wedding in Iraq, killing mor than 100 people

(MENAFN) In a devastating incident that unfolded in Nineveh, Iraq, a fire erupted during a joyous wedding party, resulting in a staggering loss of more than 100 lives and leaving approximately 150 individuals injured. According to local authorities and media reports, the blaze was believed to have been triggered accidentally by fireworks. The tragic event transpired in the Hamdaniya district of Nineveh province, spanning from Tuesday night into Wednesday, engulfing an event venue in flames.



Deputy Governor Hasan al-Allaq of the region confirmed to Reuters that an agonizing 113 people had been officially declared deceased. Meanwhile, state media outlets reported the death toll to be a minimum of 100, coupled with an additional 150 individuals sustaining injuries in the harrowing incident. The calamity has left a community in mourning, grappling with the profound impact of this sudden and tragic loss of life.



As per accounts provided by civil defense officials in local news sources, the fire was ignited following the ignition of fireworks as part of the celebratory festivities. The inferno swiftly propagated, engulfing the entire structure. Shockingly, the venue was reported to have been "covered with highly flammable Ecobond panels," a factor that significantly accelerated the collapse of the building. Moreover, it was revealed that these materials ran afoul of established safety regulations, further exacerbating the intensity and rapidity of the fire's spread.



This heart-rending incident underscores the critical importance of adhering to safety protocols, particularly in spaces where large gatherings are held. The devastating consequences of this tragedy serve as a stark reminder of the vigilance required to prevent such grievous events. As the affected community grapples with the profound grief and loss, it stands as a somber testament to the resilience and solidarity that will be crucial in the long process of healing and recovery. The collective thoughts and sympathies of the global community are with those affected by this unfathomable tragedy.



