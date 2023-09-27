External Defibrillators Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: External Defibrillators Market was valued at USD 3.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.50 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% from 2023 to 2030. External defibrillators are medical devices that deliver an electric shock to the heart to restore its normal rhythm. They are used to treat sudden cardiac arrest, a life-threatening condition in which the heart suddenly stops beating. The key players in the External Defibrillators Market include These companies offer a wide range of external defibrillators, including manual, semi-automatic, and fully automatic devices. They also offer a variety of accessories and training programs to help users learn how to use an AED effectively. Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.19 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 6.50 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 9% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Philips, Zoll Medical, Biotronik, Physio-Control, Cardiac Science, Livanova, Nihon Kohden, Schiller, Mindray Medical, Mediana, Metrax, and Metsis Medikal. Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Get An Exclusive Sample of The External Defibrillators Market Report at This Link (Get the Higher Preference for Corporate Email ID):

The market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising awareness about the importance of early defibrillation in sudden cardiac arrest, and government initiatives to make AEDs more accessible to the public.

The external defibrillators market is driven by a number of factors, including:

: Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, and the number of people with these diseases is expected to continue to rise in the coming years. This is due to a number of factors, including aging populations, increasing rates of obesity and diabetes, and unhealthy lifestyles.: Early defibrillation is critical for improving survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). External defibrillators are easy to use and can be used by anyone, even if they have no medical training.: Many governments around the world are promoting public access defibrillation programs by installing AEDs in public places, such as airports, schools, and shopping malls.: External defibrillators are becoming more sophisticated and easier to use. For example, some AEDs now provide voice prompts and visual cues to guide the user through the defibrillation process.

The external defibrillators market presents a number of opportunities for growth, including:

: There is still a significant opportunity to expand public access to AEDs. For example, AEDs could be installed in more workplaces, churches, and other community settings.: The adoption of AEDs in home care settings is also growing, as more and more people with cardiovascular diseases are being cared for at home.: The demand for external defibrillators is expected to grow rapidly in developing countries, as these countries experience an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

By type, the market is segmented into



Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Manual External Defibrillators

AEDs are designed to be used by lay responders, even if they have no medical training. They provide clear voice instructions that guide the user through the defibrillation process. Manual external defibrillators are typically used by medical professionals, such as paramedics and nurses. They require more training to operate.

By application, the market is segmented into



Hospitals, Clinics, and Cardiac Centers

Pre-Hospital Care Settings

Public Access Markets

Home Care Settings Alternate Care Facilities

Hospitals and clinics are the largest users of external defibrillators. However, the public access market is growing rapidly, as more and more public places are being equipped with AEDs.

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others .

Inquire Before Purchase:

Regional Analysis of External Defibrillators Market:

The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is the largest market for external defibrillators, followed by Europe and East Asia. The market in emerging regions, such as South Asia and Africa, is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Report OverviewMarket Competition by ManufacturersSales by RegionNorth AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth AsiaSoutheast AsiaMiddle EastAfricaOceaniaSouth AmericaRest of the WorldSales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by TypeConsumption Analysis by ApplicationCompany Profiles and Key Figures in External Defibrillators BusinessExternal Defibrillators Manufacturing Cost AnalysisMarketing Channel, Distributors, and CustomersMarket DynamicsProduction and Supply ForecastConsumption and Demand ForecastResearch Findings and ConclusionMethodology and Data Source

To Know more about this report (Description, TOC and List of Tables and Figures) –

This report is primarily focused on achieving...



To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry

To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the External Defibrillators Market.

To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally

To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects

To study the market by product type and research methodologies

To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global External Defibrillators Market.

Why You Should Invest in this Report



To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Overall , the external defibrillators market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising awareness about the importance of early defibrillation, and growing government initiatives to promote public access defibrillation programs are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Buy this report:

The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

Note:

– Custom research reports can be available upon request.

– If you wish to request a discount, please refer to the discount link on our website or send an email to .

About us:

Pragma Market Research is a dynamic market research and consulting firm with experienced analysts in various industries. Our industries of expertise include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles, Chemicals and Materials, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, and more.

Contact Us:

Akshay G.

Pragma Market Research ,

+1 425 230 0999

LinkedIn | Twitter

Trending Reports: The Latest Insights into the Industry by Pragma Market Research

Medical Imaging Workstations Market

Breast Implant Market

Nerve Repair and Re-generation Market

Equine Supplement Products Market

Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market

Animal Health Care Market

Tissue Engineering Industry Market

Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market

Thyroid Cancer Treatment Market

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market

Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market

Stem Cell Media Market

Nasal Drug Delivery Systems Market

Medical Power Supply Market

Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market

Personal Protective Equipment Market

Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market

Smart Medical Devices Market

Sterile Injectable Drugs Market

In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Products Market

Influenza Medication Market

Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market

Infant Formula Milk Powder Market

Infertility Devices Market

Swine Vaccines Market

Gastroparesis Drugs Market

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

Allergy Immunotherapy Market

HD Surgical Displays Market

Insulin Injection Pen Market

Healthcare Wipes Market

Intravenous(IV) Iron Drugs Market

Healthcare Microfluidics Market

Hematology Diagnostics Market

Hemostasis Valves Market

Immuno-oncology Drugs Market

Intelligent Surgical Robot Market