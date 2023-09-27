No Research Funds Spent In Several KP Universities Over Past Three Years

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Startling revelations have emerged, exposing that numerous universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have not allocated a single rupee for research activities during the last three years.

The concerning document indicates that among the universities in KP neglecting research funding are the University of Shangla, DI Khan Agricultural University, Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, and Benazir University Sheringal.

In stark contrast, Khyber Medical University stands out for its dedication to research, having invested a substantial sum of Rs 58 crore in research endeavors over the past three years.

It is noteworthy that, this year, a mere three percent of the total budget allocated to public universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is designated for research purposes. A substantial one billion rupees have been earmarked for research across the province's 34 universities.

Expressing disappointment over the inadequate allocation for research, the Chancellor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, emphasized the need to foster a research-oriented culture within universities. While the current allocation of three percent represents an improvement compared to the previous one percent, the underutilization of funds remains a disheartening concern.

Chancellor Ghulam Ali stressed the importance of promoting research culture in universities, as it plays a pivotal role in equipping students with the skills needed to excel and compete on the global stage. Without a strong foundation in research, students may face challenges in pursuing academic and professional achievements that measure up to international standards.

