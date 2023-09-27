Kuwait Handball Team Beats China In Asian Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti handball team has qualified to the second round of the Asian competition after beating China 27-24 in the finals of Group A on Wednesday.

The "blue team" is now on top of the group with four points after beating Thailand.

The handball competitions in 19th Asian tournament involve four groups. The first and second qualify for the second round.

The tournament is held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. (end)

